FARMINGTON -- Logan Camden, of Farmington passed away on November 17 at the age of 25. Instate Friday November 22 from 5-9 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel and Saturday, November 23 from 9 a.m. till time of service at 10 a.m. at Locust Grove United Baptist Church in Black in Missouri. View the full obit at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

Service information

Nov 22
Visitation
Friday, November 22, 2019
5:00PM-9:00PM
Cozean Memorial Chapel & Crematory
217 W. Columbia St
Farmington, MO 63640
Nov 23
Visitation Resumes
Saturday, November 23, 2019
9:00AM-10:00AM
Locust Grove United Baptist Church
106 County Road 840
Black, MO 63625
Nov 23
Funeral Service
Saturday, November 23, 2019
10:00AM
Locust Grove United Baptist Church
106 County Road 840
Black, MO 63625
