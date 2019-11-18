FARMINGTON – Logan Drexel Camden of Farmington passed away November 17, 2019, at his residence at the age of 25. He was born March 28, 1994, in Farmington, Missouri to Randy and Sandra (Carl) Camden. He was preceded in death by his brother, Brandon Sherrill, grandfathers, Charles Carl and Lloyd Camden and his uncle, Drexel Camden.
Logan was a member of Boilermakers Local 27 and Meadow Heights Church of Fredericktown. He was an avid reader and a video game enthusiast who enjoyed shopping, swimming, camping, magic, sci-fi, and Harry Potter. Logan loved spending time with his friends. He will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his parents, Logan is survived by his brother, Talon (Madilyn Trollinger) Camden, grandparents, Coy and Betty Johnson of Oates, grandmother, Glenda Camden of Farmington, niece to be, Wrinley Ann, his special canine companion, Remington, along with many cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.
Friends may call on Friday, November 22 from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. Visitation will resume on Saturday, November 23 from 9 a.m. until time of service at 10 a.m. at Locust Grove United Baptist Church, 106 County Road 840 in Black, Missouri. Interment to follow at Meyer Cemetery. Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Logan Camden Memorial Scholarship Fund for his niece to be Wrinley Ann, c/o Cozean Memorial Chapel, 217 West Columbia, Farmington, MO 63640. View the video tribute, the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.
