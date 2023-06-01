BONNE TERRE – Lois Ann Meyer, age 85, of Bonne Terre, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 21, 2023, at Parkland Heath Center in Bonne Terre, surrounded by her loved ones. Lois Ann was born in Bonne Terre, on Monday, February 22, 1938, to the late William Herman and Lois Alma (Jones) Meyer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Robert William Meyer.

Lois Ann was a member of the Disciples of Christ Church in Bonne Terre. After graduating with a degree, she accepted a job at Missouri Natural Gas Company where she retired after over 40 years. She gave generously in both her professional and volunteer activities. Lois Ann served as the program director with the Rotary Club, was an active member of the Chamber of Commerce in Bonne Terre, where she received several awards, including Citizen of the Year award. In addition to her serious endeavors and accomplishments, she enjoyed watching the St. Louis Cardinals, she cherished her time cheering on her nieces and nephews at their sporting events, and bowling with friends. Lois Ann will be remembered most fondly for her engaging smile and kindness to others. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.