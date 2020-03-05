Lois Johns
FARMINGTON – Lois (Windsor) Johns, of Farmington, passed away March 2, 2020, at Parkland Health Center at the age of 89. She was born May 24, 1930, in St. Louis to the late Norman H. Windsor and Ruby (Smith) Windsor. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Martin Johns in 2018 and a grandson, Walker Johns in 2011.

Lois graduated from University City High School and went on to graduate from college at Missouri State Teachers College, (now MSU) in Springfield. She later attended SEMO in Cape Girardeau where she obtained a Master’s Degree in Education. On December 28, 1953, she married the love of her life, Martin Johns. Working as a school teacher and raising six children kept Lois very busy. She and Martin moved to Farmington in 1969 where she taught at the Farmington Middle School. After her retirement Lois enjoyed traveling and gardening. She was a lifetime member of 25 Gardeners club and was a longtime member of Memorial United Methodist Church where she was active in the United Methodist Women. Her family and grandchildren were truly her pride and joy.

Survivors include her children, Kenneth (Kelly) Johns of Chamois, Missouri, Patricia Johns (Tom) Crook of Joplin, Missouri, Richard (Mary Ann) Johns of Catonsville, Maryland, Elizabeth Johns (Doug) Nardi of Aurora, Illinois, Andrew (Carrie) Johns of Chesterfield, Missouri, and Steven Johns of Farmington; grandchildren, Zoe Johns, Christy (Darryl) Cox, Jessica Johns, Alex and Matt Nardi, Darren and Lauren Johns, Jacob Johns and great-grandchildren, Jordan, Colby, Eli and Abby Cox; a sister, Lorraine Stamos of the state of California, as well as special nieces, Susan, Ellen and Christine.

A memorial visitation will be held Saturday, March 28, 2020, beginning at 1 p.m. at Memorial United Methodist Church followed by the service at 2 p.m. with Reverend Ron Beaton officiating. Interment will follow at Copenhagen Cemetery. Memorials, if desired, may be made to Walker Johns Childhood Cancer Foundation in care of Cozean Memorial Chapel. View the tribute video and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

