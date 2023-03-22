Lois Coffield

FARMINGTON – Lois Virginia Coffield, 98, of Farmington passed away March 20, 2023, at Parkland Hospital in Farmington. She was born May 1, 1924, in St. Louis to the late John and Bessie Mae (Roche) Houston. Lois was a member of the Farmington Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed music and reading. She also enjoyed working as an LPN and especially loved helping others.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her first husband, Victor Gage; second husband, Horace Coffield; daughter, Vicki Watson; two sisters, LaVerne Bufka and Norma Farrar.

Lois is survived by her daughter, Beverly Raymer; grandson, Michael Mosier and wife Jessica; two great-grandchildren, Logan and Chloe Horton. Several nieces, nephews and friends also survive.

Visitation will be Friday, March 24, 2023, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home – Taylor Chapel in Farmington. Funeral service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son – Taylor Chapel. Interment will follow at Hillview Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations may be made to Disabled American Veterans Chapter 12, P.O. Box 906, Park Hills, MO 63601.