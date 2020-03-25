Lois (Windsor) Johns
FARMINGTON – Lois (Windsor) Johns, 89, of Farmington passed away March 2, 2020. The memorial visitation and service at Memorial United Methodist Church have been changed due to the rules against group gatherings. There will be a Memorial Graveside service at Copenhagen Cemetery on Saturday, March 28, at 2 p.m. View the online obituary at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

Service information

Mar 28
Visitation
Saturday, March 28, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
Memorial United Methodist Church
425 North Street
Farmington, MO 63640
Mar 28
Memorial Service
Saturday, March 28, 2020
2:00PM
Memorial United Methodist Church
425 North Street
Farmington, MO 63640
