Subscribe for 17¢ / day
coplin.jpg

PARK HILLS -- Lonnie Burt Glore, 32, of Valles Mines was born in St. Louis, Missouri, to Lonnie and Karlene Glore. He departed this life August 10, 2018.

Lonnie is survived by his parents, Lonnie and Karlene Glore; siblings, Misty (Jerren) Dowd, Josh Burt, and Levi “Lizzy” Glore; other relatives and many friends.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesday. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday in the Coplin Funeral Home Chapel. Interment in the Buster Cemetery.

Celebrate
the life of: Lonnie Burt Glore
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments