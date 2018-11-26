SAINTE GENEVIEVE, Mo. -- Lorene A. Glaser, 97, of Sainte Genevieve passed away Friday, November 23, 2018, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Festus, Missouri. She was born August 18, 1921, in Weingarten, Missouri. Lorene married to Oliver Glaser September 27, 1948.
Lorene was a member of both Our Lady Help of Christians Parish and Church of Ste. Genevieve; Rosary Sodality; Association of the Miraculous Medal. She loved to piece quilts and spend time with her family. Lorene also enjoyed her many friends at the Nutrition Center where she played Bingo every Tuesday.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Oliver Glaser; parents, Charles and Catherine (Bieser) Samson; brother, Anthony Samson in infancy; sisters, Marie Roth, and Helen Flieg; and son-in-law, Harold "Harry" Klein.
Lorene is survived by her daughters, Betty (Bob) Arnold of Sainte Genevieve, Carol (Harold "Harry") Klein of Sainte Genevieve, and Linda (David) Welland of Perryville; grandchildren, Stephanie (Eric) Coleman, Jason (Betsy) Arnold, Chris (Julie) Klein, Cori (Justin) Wilson, Kelly (Fiance Brad Leuckel) Staggs, Mindy (Brett) White, and Holly (Patrick) McNeil; great-grandchildren, Ashley Pettus, Brianna (Kristopher) Ivester, Nicholas Klein, Austen Arnold, Taylor (Chris) Bollinger, Brylon Denman, Tyller Arnold, Riley McNeil, Caleb Staggs, Braden Coleman, Hailey Coleman, Xavier Wilson, Matthew Klein, Drew Leuckel, Reese Wilson, Isaac White, Isaac Klein, Charlie White, Crosby White, and Finnegan McNeil; and great-great-grandchild, Carter Bollinger.
A funeral service was held Monday, November 26, 2018, at Church of Ste. Genevieve officiated by Rev. Edward Nemeth. Burial will be at Our Lady Help of Christians in Weingarten. Memorials can be made to Masses, Ste. Genevieve Nutrition Center or Charity of Choice. Online condolences can be left at www.baslerfuneralhome.com.
