Loretta Brundege
FARMINGTON - Loretta Marie Brundege, 92, of Farmington passed away July 13, 2020, at St. Joe Manor in Bonne Terre. She was born April 27, 1928 in Washington, MO. She was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church of Farmington. Loretta was a self-taught artist. She was an avid hunter and loved fishing with her three sisters. She also enjoyed playing poker with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Lena Eckelkamp; husband, George Douglas Brundege; granddaughter, Megan Williams; three sisters, Bernadine Bryan, Toots Zeitzman and Evelyn Anderson.
Loretta is survived by three children, Alan Brundege and wife Carol, Jeri Vollmar and husband Mike, Donna Black and husband Byron; six grandchildren, William (Shannon) Brundege, Robin (Seldon) McComber, Terry Schoonover (Erin Matteson), Allison Vollmar (Neville Crenshaw), Amy (Marc) Rosello, Emily (Greg) Bach; ten great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Monday, July 20, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home – Taylor Chapel in Farmington. Service will be Tuesday, July 21 at 10 a.m. at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Farmington with Rev. William Thess officiating. Interment will follow at St. Catherine of Alexandria Cemetery in Coffman. The family encourages everyone to wear a mask. Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Catholic School. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.
