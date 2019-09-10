FARMINGTON -- Loretta Kathryn Forsythe, 67, of Farmington, passed away September 9, 2019, in her home surrounded by her family. She was born September 20, 1951, in St. Louis, to the late John and Leona (Timko) Yurchak. Loretta was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church of Farmington.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, John Matthew Forsythe; granddaughter, Lillian Olivia Hale; and siblings, Mary Ann Yurchak, Barbara Schuh, and Harry Joseph Yurchak.
Loretta is survived by her husband, Dr. Stephen Forsythe; children, Amy (Brian Koen) Forsythe, Katie (Chris) Tucker, and Emily (Kevin) Hale; grandchildren, Grant and Grace Tucker, Savannah Schafer, Dawson and Jade Koen, Myranda and Kaiden Hale; siblings, John Stephen Yurchak and wife Karlina and Patricia Mae Wiseman.
Loretta lived for her husband, children and grandchildren. She loved celebrating anything involving her family. One of her favorite things was listening to funny stories of things her grandkids had said or done. She also enjoyed a good glass of merlot and a warm campfire. Loretta was very giving and spent her life taking care of everyone else. She had a caring heart and was loved by many. She taught her family what it truly meant to love.
A memorial visitation will be held at the C.Z. Boyer and Son – Taylor Chapel in Farmington, Thursday, September 12, 2019, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. A memorial mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Farmington on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 10 a.m. with Father William Thess officiating. Inurnment will follow at New Calvary Cemetery in Farmington. Please view obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.
