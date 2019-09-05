{{featured_button_text}}
cozean.jpg

SLIDELL, La. -- Loretta Jean (McLaren) Moore, of Slidell, Louisiana, and formerly of Farmington, passed away November 5, 2018, at the age of 80. She was born in Farmington to the late Horace and Katheryn McClaren.

Loretta is survived by two children, Charles Stewart and Susan Stewart Albritton.

A private family interment will be held at Knights of Pythias Cemetery in Farmington. Share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

