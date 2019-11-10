{{featured_button_text}}
PARK HILLS -- Loretta Sue (Pankey) McClain of Park Hills was born January 10, 1943, in Washington, Missouri, to the late Alfred and Dessie (Laxton) Pankey. She departed this life November 8, 2019, at the age of 76 years. Also preceded in death by her grandchild, Bobby Rae Keen; four brothers, Bill, Jim, Bobby, and Steve Pankey; and four sisters, Brenda Rae, Thelma Ham, Lena Reeder, and Wilma ‘Winnie’ McClain.

Loretta is survived by her children, Howard Pankey, Linda ‘Pearl’ McClain, and Charlotte McClain; four grandchildren, Brandi, Amber, McKenzie, and Blake; four great-grandchildren, Dylan, Ryan, Collin, and Jackson; and her brother, Eugene ‘Gene’ Pankey. Nieces, nephews, cousins; dearest friend, Helen, and other friends also survive.

Visitation will be 1:30 p.m. until time of funeral service at 3 p.m. Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at Coplin Funeral Home Chapel. If desired, memorials to Relay For Life Cancer Fund or Homeless Shelter, Bonne Terre appreciated.

