DESLOGE -- Lorilee (Ragsdale) Butcher, 71, of Park Hill, passed away, January 25, 2020. She was born November 17, 1948, in Bonne Terre, to the late Leeman “Mutt” and Lorene (Koen) Ragsdale. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister Rita Branch.

Lorilee is survived by her children Brad (Jenna) Butcher, and Staci (Scott) Murphy; great-grandchildren, Jacy, Cole, Carson, Brynn, and Casen. She is also survived by a sister, Karen (Cotton) Rhodes; former daughter-in-law, Jamie Barton; her former husband and friend, Terry (Ann) Butcher; as well as a special group of friends, the Safari Sisters.

Lorilee was a teacher and owner of the Outdoor Shop and Ragsdale Furniture for many years. She loved reading, watching Cardinals baseball and being a Grandma.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Wednesday, January 29, 2020, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. Funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. Memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

