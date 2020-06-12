Lorna Voss

Lorna made sure that her children and grandchildren felt loved on their birthday by calling early in the morning and singing to them, always on pitch. Along with a check in your birthday card, she included a crisp $1 bill which, family joked, she secretly printed in her basement. An angel food cake with green icing was a family tradition.

Lorna liked hummingbirds and finding bargains. She also enjoyed weekly trips to St. Louis to shop, just to have Bob bring her back a week later to return the items she didn't end up keeping. Lorna would want you to know that even though she didn't live to see a woman President of the United States, she voted for Hillary Clinton. She loved spending time with her family and they loved her. She wasn't afraid to speak her mind, and passed that trait along to the other women in the family.