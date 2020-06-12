Lorna Voss
0 entries

Lorna Voss

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Lorna Voss

Lorna Kohn Voss

Lorna Kohn Voss was born in Bismarck on June 19, 1931 to Marjorie (Huff) and Lorn Kohn. After graduating high school, she attended Flat River Junior College. From FRJC she transferred to Murray State University where she majored in English and Music, finishing her degree at Washington University.

Besides her family, music was Lorna's passion. Her career as a vocal music teacher spanned over two decades in St. Francois County. Choirs under Lorna's direction earned outstanding ratings at music festivals and performed for the Missouri Music Educators Association. Dr. Kenneth Billups invited them to perform on God's Musical World, a St. Louis based television show, which he hosted. In 1973 Lorna arranged for the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra to perform at Central RIII High School in Flat River, beginning a long tradition of concerts at Mineral Area College. She wanted her students to experience a wide variety of music and organized numerous trips for her students to attend touring Broadway musicals, including Jesus Christ Superstar, Purlie, and Man of LaMancha.

Lorna was preceded in death in February of this year by her husband of 65 years, Bob. She is survived by three children; Laurie Brickey (Jack), Robert Kohn Voss (Cheri) and Elizabeth Voss Dittmer; her brother, Dixie Kohn (Suzanne), six grandchildren, Ian Brickey, Fiona Brickey, Robert Rice Voss, Zachary Kohn Voss, Braden Lang Voss (Sara), Brendan Dittmer and two nephews, Christian Kohn and Ethan Kohn (Shannon). She is fondly remembered by countless students.

Lorna made sure that her children and grandchildren felt loved on their birthday by calling early in the morning and singing to them, always on pitch. Along with a check in your birthday card, she included a crisp $1 bill which, family joked, she secretly printed in her basement. An angel food cake with green icing was a family tradition.

Lorna liked hummingbirds and finding bargains. She also enjoyed weekly trips to St. Louis to shop, just to have Bob bring her back a week later to return the items she didn't end up keeping. Lorna would want you to know that even though she didn't live to see a woman President of the United States, she voted for Hillary Clinton. She loved spending time with her family and they loved her. She wasn't afraid to speak her mind, and passed that trait along to the other women in the family.

Arrangements are private under the direction of C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com

To plant a tree in memory of Lorna Voss as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News