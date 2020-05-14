Louis Moomey
Louis Allen Moomey

PARK HILLS – Louis Allen Moomey, 69 of Bismarck, Missouri, passed away May 12, 2020, at his residence. A memorial service will be held at a later date at the family's home. Arrangements by Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills.

