POTOSI -- Louise Fay Marler of Desloge, Missouri, was united with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, December 4, 2018, having reached eighty years of age. She was born on April 25, 1938, in Hopewell, Missouri, a daughter to the late James Sylvester Blackwell and the late Florence (Glore) Blackwell. On July 2, 1955, Louise married Lynn G. Marler and they shared sixty-three years together.
In addition to her parents, Louise was preceded in death by her son, Robin Marler; brothers: Alfred Blackwell, Wesley Blackwell, Gene Blackwell, and Ray Blackwell; sisters: Charlotte Blackwell, Della Mae Jarvis, Emma Blackwell, Naomi Worley, and Edna Politte; grandson, Jason Marler; and great-grandson, Joshua Marler.
Louise will be missed by all who knew and loved her including her beloved husband, Lynn Marler; four children: Larry (Floramae) Marler, Terry Marler, Diane (Jody) Montgomery, and Amy Marler Johnson; and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends for a time of visitation on Thursday, December 6, 2018, at DeClue Funeral Home from 4:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. and will resume Friday, December 7, 2018, beginning at 9 a.m.
A funeral service for Louise will be held on Friday, December 7, 2018, at 11 A.M., held in the DeClue Memorial Chapel with Pastor John Canterberry officiating, assisted by David Parmley and Pastor Ron Marler.
Interment and final prayers will be held at Big River Cemetery. All funeral arrangements have been cared for by DeClue Funeral Home. To send flowers to the family of Louise Fay Marler, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.
