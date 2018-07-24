Subscribe for 17¢ / day

POPLAR BULFF -- Lt. Commander Victor E. Osher, Jr., 84, of Poplar Bluff, Mo., passed away Tuesday, July 17, 2018, at Graham Hospital in Canton, Ill.

Survivors include his three children; Christina Osher (Michael Reith) Victor Edward Osher III and Kelly (John) Koury; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a sister, Connie Howlett of Park Hills and a brother Danny Osher of Poplar Bluff.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Funeral Service with full military honors Wednesday, July 25 at Cotrell Funeral Home. Please visit cotrellfuneralservice.com to leave a condolence message and view full obituary.

Celebrate
the life of: Lt. Commander Victor Osher, Jr.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments