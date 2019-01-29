Try 1 month for 99¢

PARK HILLS -- LuAnn T. Howard, age 78, of Bonne Terre, passed away Friday, January 25, 2019, at her residence. She was born Monday, December 16, 1940, to the late Virgil R. and Daisey A. (Guitar) Moore on Possum Hollow Rd. in Knob Lick, Missouri. LuAnn was a long-time member of Immaculate Conception Church and St. Vincent De Paul. She retired from Wetterau in Desloge and was a member of the Teamsters Union.

In addition to her parents, LuAnn was preceded in death by three sisters, Mattie Eden, Leona Cambell, and Verna Fisher.

LuAnn is survived by her husband George Lawrence Howard; children, MaryAnn and husband Kevin Haynes, Charlie and husband Tom DeClue, Willie Thurman, Danny and wife Stacey Howard, Steve and wife Kelli Howard, David and wife Jane Howard, and Tracy and husband Randy Crepps; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

There will be a memorial mass held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 2, 2019, at Immaculate Conception Church in Park Hills with Rev. Jim French officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested monetary donations and/or food donations to St. Vincent De Paul Food Pantry or Shared Blessings. Arrangements are under the care of C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

