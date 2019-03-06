Try 3 months for $3
LEADWOOD -- Lucille McCarver, 99, of Strafford, passed away March 6, 2019, at Strafford Center. She was born November 21, 1919, in Irondale, to the late Frank and Maude (Nixon) McFadden. Lucille was also preceded in death by her husband, Orville McCarver and several brothers and sisters.

She is survived by two sons, Oliver McCarver and wife Pat, and Thomas McCarver; three grandchildren, Kati (Matt) Fisher, Casi (Fines) Massey, and Chris McCarver; five great-grandchildren, Isa Lindsey, Hayden Massey, Conner Massey, Baby Fisher, and Nick McCarver; several nieces and nephews also survive.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Leadwood Cemetery in Leadwood. The procession will leave C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, at 12:45 PM. Jeff Wann will be officiating. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

