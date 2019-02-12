Try 1 month for 99¢
STE GENEVIEVE -- Lucille "Lucy" Benne, of Ste. Genevieve, passed away on February 12, 2019, at the age of 86. Arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Cozean Memorial Chapel and Crematory.

Lucille 'Lucy' Benne
