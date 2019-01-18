Try 1 month for 99¢

DESLOGE -- Lucille Weiss, 95, of Farmington formerly of Desloge, passed away at Presbyterian Manor in Farmington, January 17, 2019. She was born May 12, 1923, in Esther, to the late Joe and Bertha (Landers) Koen. Lucille was a member of the United Methodist Church in Desloge, and she enjoyed crocheting and scratch art.

He was preceded in death by her parents; husband Harold Weiss; two brothers, Bob and Hardy Koen; and two sisters, Mary McLeod and Lorene Ragsdale.

Lucille is survived by two children; David Alan Weiss and wife Beverly, Donna Shaff and husband Steve; two grandchildren, Adam and Eric Weiss; one great-grandchild, Alex Chappell; and one sister, Betty Forsythe.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, from 11 a.m. until service time at 1 p.m. Pastor Pati Robertson will be officiating. Interment will follow at Redbud Cemetery in Potosi. Memorials may be directed to the United Methodist Church in Desloge. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

