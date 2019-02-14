STE. GENEVIEVE – Lucille Melinda Jane Benne of Ste. Genevieve passed away Tuesday, February 12, 2019, at her home at the age of 86. She was born March 16, 1932, in Patterson, Missouri, to the late Walter Thomas Hawkins and Augusta Irene (Aldrich) Hawkins. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 y ears, Paul Herman Benne in 2016; her first born, Bruce Benne and three sisters, Bonnie Atnip, Grace Westmoreland and Thelma Gentry.
“Lucy” as most knew her grew up in both Patterson, Missouri and St. Louis. After high school she enjoyed her employment with Emerson Electric, where she worked for five years. At the age of 21 she met her husband, Paul on a blind date and he was so smitten that he proposed that very night. She was a faithful member of the Nazarene Church in Park Hills, Missouri, where she loved her church family and served as Sunday school teacher for many years.
Her greatest passion was turkey hunting. Anyone who met Lucy quickly heard all about her turkey hunting stories. She killed a total of 22 turkeys while living on the farm. There was even an article written about her in a magazine titled “Woman In Her 70's Hunting Turkeys.” Her family will fondly remember her as a loving housewife and mother who was famous for her delicious pies and cakes.
Survivors include her children, Stan (Robin) Benne of Farmington and Paula Benne of Ste. Genevieve; grandchildren, Tayler Benne and Chace Benne; a brother, Jim Hawkins of Patterson, Missouri and a host of beloved nieces, nephews and extended family.
Services will be held at St. Francois Memorial Park in Bonne Terre at the Mausoleum beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 16, 2019, with Rev. Pat Burkhalter. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations may be made in care of the funeral home to help defray the final expenses. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.
