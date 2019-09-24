{{featured_button_text}}
Lucinda F. Wade

SAINTE GENEVIEVE -- Lucinda "Cindy" F. Wade, 59 years old, of Farmington passed away at her home Monday, September 23, 2019. She was born January 4, 1960, in Ste. Genevieve to the late Frank and Patricia (Bahr) Vaeth.

Cindy is survived by her sons, Jared (Ashley) Bonnell, Greg (Stephanie) Bonnell, and Doug (Robin) Wade; sister, Michelle (Rick) Abt; brothers, Joe (Debbie) Vaeth, and Ron (Doris) Vaeth; special friend, Keith Wade; grandchildren, Aubrey, Harper, Peyton, Carter, Crew, Sloan, Paige, Madison, Lucas, and Reece; and great-grandchildren, Karleigh, Emry, and Jacy.

Visitation will 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12 p.m. Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Basler Funeral Home in Sainte Genevieve, Missouri, with Rev. Rocky Good officiating. Burial will be at Valle Spring Cemetery in Sainte Genevieve. Memorial contributions can be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Online condolences can be left at www.baslerfuneralhome.com.

