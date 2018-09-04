Subscribe for 17¢ / day

FARMINGTON -- Lucy (Grigg) McGuire went home Sunday, September 2, 2018, at Ashbrook Manor in Farmington. She was 98 years young. She was born January 29, 1920, in Ste. Genevieve to the late Richard and Amanda (Vincent) Grigg. Also preceding her in death was her husband, James J. McGuire, Jr. and four sisters.

Lucy was a devout Christian and spent her latter years helping those around her. She learned to paint at the age of 50 and continued to paint even as macular degeneration took her sight at the ripe age of 94. Lucy was called to write her first children’s book, which was the beginning of her “Nosey Nellie” book series. She went on, in spite of her failing eyesight, to write and illustrate four more books. It was her wish to reach as many children as possible as to the power of God. Lucy was a loving, caring soul with a wit that always made those around her feel better, especially when their days weren’t going well. She had a real sparkle in her eyes that could not be missed. Now that sparkle has faded away for those left behind.

Lucy leaves behind three children, Sue Moseley of Butler, Alabama, Jim McGuire and wife Sharon of St. Louis, and Kim Wiley and husband Dr. Michael Wiley of Farmington; seven grandchildren, Brett Wiley of Sarasota, Florida, Tony Ponzar of Farmington, Peggy Ellis of Ferguson, James McGuire IV of St. Louis, Kelly Pfizer of Warrenton, Cindy Cooper of Mobile, Alabama, and Patrick Logan of Quitman, Mississippi. Many great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and numerous friends also survive.

A private family burial will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Shared Blessing Homeless Shelter at 518 Grove St., Bonne Terre, MO 63628. Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer & Son – Taylor Chapel in Farmington. View obituary and share condolences on line at www.czboyer.com.

