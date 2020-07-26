Lula Wiles

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lula Belle Wiles

FARMINGTON – Lula Belle (Wilson) Wiles, of Farmington, passed away at Parkland Health Center on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at the age of 84. She was born in Chicago, Illinois, on January 24, 1936, to the late Basil Whitson and Hattie Belle (Ashby) Wilson. She married William Wiles in 1956 and they were married 54 years before his passing in 2010.

Lula was Valedictorian of her class at Hanson High in Hanson, Kentucky. She lived in Kentucky until 1971 when they moved to Missouri. She was a devoted wife and a dedicated mother to her four children and later a proud grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed having picnics or sit-down dinners with family, playing board games, doing crossword puzzles and reading historical biographies. Christmas time was by far her favorite time of the year. She was a long-time member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and enjoyed doing genealogy.

Lula lived at Ashbrook Assisted Living Facility in Farmington for the past few years. She enjoyed playing Wheel of Fortune and Rob Your Neighbor with other residents. She also loved the staff at the facility and thought of them as her 2nd family.