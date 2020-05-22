Lyla Mullins

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Lyla Lucille Mullins, 97 years old, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020, in St. Louis, Missouri. She had been a resident of Bethesda Gardens, a retirement community in Kirkwood, Missouri for the past six years. She suffered a broken hip and succumbed to complications following hip surgery.

Mrs. Mullins is survived by four children, Judy Lamb of St. Louis, Missouri, Sharron Owen of Phoenix, Arizona, Mary Sapienza of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Mark (Loretta) Mullins of Truckee, California; five grandchildren, Rob (Melynda) Lamb of St. Louis, Missouri, R.J. Pisani of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Lauren Sapienza of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Trevor (Krissy) Mullins of Lake Oswego, Oregon, and Haley Mullins of Boise, Idaho; three great-grandchildren, Adeline and Atticus Lamb, and Marguerite Mullins.

Lyla “Meemaw” will always be remembered by her family as loving, feisty, generous, devoted, fiercely independent, and entrepreneurial. She was a lady ahead of her time and her accomplishments were many. From movie usher and cashier, to office typist, to a war-time assembly line, to tool and die inspector, to bank teller, to sparkplug sandblaster, and rewiring airplane wings, Lyla found work in each of the many cities she and Russell were stationed during the war. After settling in Farmington and raising four children, she received a Beautician License, became president of the Amalgamated Union as a steam presser at Biltwell Manufacturing, owned and renovated commercial rental property, and also received a Real Estate License.