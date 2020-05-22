Lyla Mullins
0 entries

Lyla Mullins

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Lyla Mullins

Lyla L. Mullins Obituary

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Lyla Lucille Mullins, 97 years old, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020, in St. Louis, Missouri. She had been a resident of Bethesda Gardens, a retirement community in Kirkwood, Missouri for the past six years. She suffered a broken hip and succumbed to complications following hip surgery.

Mrs. Mullins is survived by four children, Judy Lamb of St. Louis, Missouri, Sharron Owen of Phoenix, Arizona, Mary Sapienza of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Mark (Loretta) Mullins of Truckee, California; five grandchildren, Rob (Melynda) Lamb of St. Louis, Missouri, R.J. Pisani of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Lauren Sapienza of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Trevor (Krissy) Mullins of Lake Oswego, Oregon, and Haley Mullins of Boise, Idaho; three great-grandchildren, Adeline and Atticus Lamb, and Marguerite Mullins.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell J. Mullins Jr.; and an infant son, Russell J. Mullins III.

Lyla “Meemaw” will always be remembered by her family as loving, feisty, generous, devoted, fiercely independent, and entrepreneurial. She was a lady ahead of her time and her accomplishments were many. From movie usher and cashier, to office typist, to a war-time assembly line, to tool and die inspector, to bank teller, to sparkplug sandblaster, and rewiring airplane wings, Lyla found work in each of the many cities she and Russell were stationed during the war. After settling in Farmington and raising four children, she received a Beautician License, became president of the Amalgamated Union as a steam presser at Biltwell Manufacturing, owned and renovated commercial rental property, and also received a Real Estate License.

To her grandchildren she was “Christmas, Easter, chocolate cake, pudding pies, pearls, curlers, four-leaf clovers, riding mower rides on her lap, bicycles in the basement…so many memories.”

Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, a celebration of her life will take place at a later time.

To plant a tree in memory of Lyla Mullins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News