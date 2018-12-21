Try 1 month for 99¢
M. David Lawson

Lawson

CULVER CITY, Calif. -- M. David Lawson of Culver City, California, passed away Sunday, December 16, 2018, in Santa Monica, California at the age of 79 years old. Per David's request there will be no services. Private Inurnment to be at a later date.

Celebrate
the life of: M. David Lawson
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments