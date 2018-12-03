Try 1 month for 99¢

FARMINGTON -- M. Eugene “Gene” Williams of Farmington, passed away on December 2, 2018, at Presbyterian Manor at the age of 91. He was born in Farmington on April 9, 1927, to the late Walter and Mabel (Westover) Williams. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by brothers, Roy Williams and wife, Pearl; Rolla Williams and wife, Corine; Lawrence Williams and wife, Josephine and Emmett Williams and wife, Ruth.

Gene was employed for a number of years at Farmington Hardware and later for Fitz Chevrolet where he was worked for 25 years. He retired from there as manager of the parts department. He was a long time, active member of Farmington Christian Church, Disciples of Christ where he served faithfully as a Deacon and member of the Board of Trustees.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Survivors include his loving wife of 68 years, Leanna (Tessereau) Williams; his twin sister, Mary Ellen Halbrook and many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at Cozean Memorial Chapel on Thursday, December 6 from 8-5. Visitation will resume on Friday at 7 a.m. in the Cozean Chapel until the service beginning at 10 a.m. with Rev. Dale Berck officiating. Interment will follow at Parkview Cemetery. Memorials, if desired, may be made to Farmington Christian Church or Libertyville Christian Cemetery. Share your memories and leave condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

Celebrate
the life of: M. Eugene ‘Gene’ Williams
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments