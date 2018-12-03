FARMINGTON -- M. Eugene “Gene” Williams of Farmington, passed away on December 2, 2018, at Presbyterian Manor at the age of 91. He was born in Farmington on April 9, 1927, to the late Walter and Mabel (Westover) Williams. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by brothers, Roy Williams and wife, Pearl; Rolla Williams and wife, Corine; Lawrence Williams and wife, Josephine and Emmett Williams and wife, Ruth.
Gene was employed for a number of years at Farmington Hardware and later for Fitz Chevrolet where he was worked for 25 years. He retired from there as manager of the parts department. He was a long time, active member of Farmington Christian Church, Disciples of Christ where he served faithfully as a Deacon and member of the Board of Trustees.
Survivors include his loving wife of 68 years, Leanna (Tessereau) Williams; his twin sister, Mary Ellen Halbrook and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at Cozean Memorial Chapel on Thursday, December 6 from 8-5. Visitation will resume on Friday at 7 a.m. in the Cozean Chapel until the service beginning at 10 a.m. with Rev. Dale Berck officiating. Interment will follow at Parkview Cemetery. Memorials, if desired, may be made to Farmington Christian Church or Libertyville Christian Cemetery. Share your memories and leave condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.