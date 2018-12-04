Try 1 month for 99¢
FARMINGTON -- M. Eugene "Gene" Williams, 91, passed away December 2, 2018. Visitation will be held at Cozean Memorial Chapel from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, December 6, 2018, and funeral services will be Friday in the Cozean Chapel at 10 a.m. View the full obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

M. Eugene 'Gene' Williams
