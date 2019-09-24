{{featured_button_text}}

FARMINGTON - Mabel L. Nations of Camelot Nursing Home, Farmington, was born Sept. 16, 1923, in Elvins.

She passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Camelot Nursing Home being 96 years old.

Preceded in death by: Parents, Joseph Lee and Beulah (Walker) Lee; also two sons Edward and David Nations; sister Jewel Lee; and brother Lowell Lee.

Survived by: Two sons Dennis Nations and Richard Nations and wife Darlene; six grandchildren Candy, Kip, Andrea, Adrienne, Arizona and Jesse; three great-grandchildren Brock, Maverick and Kammi; nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends survive.

Visitation Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at Horton-Wampler funeral home from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Funeral service Thursday, September 26, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Horton-Wampler Funeral Home with Rev. Bill Bond with burial at Doe Run Memorial Cemetery.

