FARMINGTON -- Mabel Louise Grace Noelle was born and entered into eternal rest on October 15, 2019, in St. Louis, Missouri. She is survived by her loving parents, Andrew “Justin” and Kathryn “Katie” (Gonz) Noelle of St. Louis, her sister, Lillian Noelle, her grandparents, Albert Gonz Sr. and Jacqelyn “Jackie” Gonz of Ste. Genevieve and Andrew and Melissa Noelle of Radcliff, Kentucky, great-grandparents, Dr. Dale and Linda Derby of Owasso, Oklahoma, John and Marilyn Gonz of Farmington, and Cheryl Noelle of Radcliff, Kentucky, great-great-grandmother, Doris King of Farmington, and many aunts, uncles, cousins and other extended family members.
Mabel was preceded in death by her great-grandparents, Dr. Gary James McCord, William Moye, Ted Noelle and Wilma and Robert Hannon.
Friends may call on Sunday, October 20 from 12 noon until time of service at 2 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. Interment to follow at Pleasant Hill Baptist Cemetery. A meal will follow at Farmington VFW. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.