Horton Wampler Funeral Home

FARMINGTON - Mabel L. Nations, 96, passed away at Camelot Skilled Nursing Center, Farmington. She was born Sept. 16, 1923 in Elvins, Mo.

Arrangements being made at Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills. hortonwamplerfh.com

