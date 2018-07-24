Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Horton Wampler Funeral Home

PARK HILLS – Madeline ‘Pat” Doba, 78, Park Hills, passed away July 8, 2018, at home. She was born March 15, 1940, at Twapity Township near Charleston, Mo.

Preceded in death by: Parents, James and Mamie (Harris) Fincher; one sister; six brothers.

Survived by: Friend and former husband, Larry Doba; Children, Terry Widener, Paul (Judy) Ash, Skyla Schmidt, Lana (Mike) Kruse, Cathy (Bryan) Eaton, Keith (Desiree) Doba, Christy Doba, and close family friend, Jennifer Wisdom; 10 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; sisters, Aline (Mike) Stawizynski, Gwen (John) Shelley, and Agnes White; brothers, Jerry (Faye) Fincher and Wayne (Carol) Fincher; also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was a hairdresser for 50+ years and owner of Pat & Company in Park Hills.

Memorial service, July 28, 2018 at Horton-Wampler Funeral Home at 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with service starting at 1 p.m. with Chaplin Cody Alley officiating.

In Lieu of flowers, donation to St. Jude or Shriners.

Arrangements by Horton-Wampler Funeral Home.

Madeline Doba
