Magdaline Moon

PARK HILLS – Magdaline (Marler) Moon passed away July 8, 2020, at her Park Hills residence. She was born October 24, 1932, in Flat River, Missouri. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Monday, July 13. A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday at Coplin Funeral Home.