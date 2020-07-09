Magdaline Moon
0 entries

Magdaline Moon

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Magdaline Moon

Magdaline Moon

PARK HILLS – Magdaline (Marler) Moon passed away July 8, 2020, at her Park Hills residence. She was born October 24, 1932, in Flat River, Missouri. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Monday, July 13. A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday at Coplin Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Magdaline Moon as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News