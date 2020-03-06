BONNE TERRE – Marcella June (Mabery) Nelms, age 84, of Bonne Terre, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020, at Scenic Nursing Home and Rehab Center in Herculaneum. Marcella was born to the late Ralph T. and Velma A. (Govero) Mabery on April 10, 1935, in Bonne Terre, Missouri. Marcella was of Catholic faith and worked in the cafeteria at Bonne Terre Senior Nutritional Center. She was a huge collector of cats and her family was her greatest joy. Marcella enjoyed working jigsaw puzzles, playing Liverpool Rummy, listening to music and dancing to the Jitterbug.
You have free articles remaining.
In addition to her parents, Marcella was preceded in death by her husband John E. Nelms, Sr.; grandson, Brent; and fifteen siblings.
Marcella is survived by children, John E. Nelms, Jr., Timothy “Tim” (Soni) Nelms, Rebecca “Becky” (David) Flatbush, Cecil Nelms, and Ben (Kathie) Nelms; fourteen grandchildren; twenty-nine great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Sandra Shefler, Hope (Clarence) Kohut, Brian (Becky) Mabery, Ronnie Mabery, and Sharon (Kenny) Belew; numerous nieces and nephews; and many others.
Visitation will be Tuesday, March 10, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. Visitation will resume 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020, until service time of 11 a.m. at C.Z. Boyer & Son Chapel in Bonne Terre with Pastor Danny Pyeatt officiating. Interment will follow at Adams Hillcrest Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Association. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.