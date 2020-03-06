BONNE TERRE – Marcella June (Mabery) Nelms, age 84, of Bonne Terre, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020, at Scenic Nursing Home and Rehab Center in Herculaneum. Marcella was born to the late Ralph T. and Velma A. (Govero) Mabery on April 10, 1935, in Bonne Terre, Missouri. Marcella was of Catholic faith and worked in the cafeteria at Bonne Terre Senior Nutritional Center. She was a huge collector of cats and her family was her greatest joy. Marcella enjoyed working jigsaw puzzles, playing Liverpool Rummy, listening to music and dancing to the Jitterbug.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In addition to her parents, Marcella was preceded in death by her husband John E. Nelms, Sr.; grandson, Brent; and fifteen siblings.

Marcella is survived by children, John E. Nelms, Jr., Timothy “Tim” (Soni) Nelms, Rebecca “Becky” (David) Flatbush, Cecil Nelms, and Ben (Kathie) Nelms; fourteen grandchildren; twenty-nine great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Sandra Shefler, Hope (Clarence) Kohut, Brian (Becky) Mabery, Ronnie Mabery, and Sharon (Kenny) Belew; numerous nieces and nephews; and many others.

Visitation will be Tuesday, March 10, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. Visitation will resume 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020, until service time of 11 a.m. at C.Z. Boyer & Son Chapel in Bonne Terre with Pastor Danny Pyeatt officiating. Interment will follow at Adams Hillcrest Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Association. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Marcella Nelms as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.