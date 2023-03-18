BONNE TERRE – Marcy Sens, 66, of Bonne Terre, passed away March 16, 2023. She is survived by her husband, Gary Sens. Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre, Monday, March 20, 2023, from 4 p.m. until the time of service at 7 p.m. A private entombment will take place at St. Francois Memorial Park in Bonne Terre, at a later date. View full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.