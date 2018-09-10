Marcialea Joan Whelen

ROLLA -- Marcialea Joan (Vandergriff) Whelen of Rolla passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family on September 8, 2018 at the age of 82.
She was born on March 21, 1936, to the late Alva Glenwood and Pearl Lena (Ivester) Vandergriff. She grew up in Farmington on a farm with her hard working parents and her sister and brother. Her Sister Alva Ruth (Vandergriff) Otte preceded her in death in 2015. Marcia was married to Darrell T. Whelen of Flat River, MO and he preceded her in death in 1986. Her greatest loss was of her two sons Michael Darrell Whelen and Daniel Lynn Whelen in 2004.
She will be greatly missed by her surviving family which includes her daughter Linda (Jerry) Giger of Rolla, daughter-in-law, Candice Whelen of Snohomish, WA and brother J.C. (Bonnie) Vandergriff of Winter Springs, Florida. Her loving grandchildren; Alexander Giger and girlfriend Alena of St. James, Missouri; Andrew Giger and fiancé Brittany of Kansas City, Missouri; Megan (Nate) Marney of Spokane, Washington; and Cole Whelen of Snohomish, Washington. She is also survived by a great-granddaughter Emmalyn Marney of Spokane, Washington, and soon to be born Eloise Giger of Kansas City. She leaves her grandchildren with a lifetime of amazing grandma memories.
Marcia spent her career at Farmington State Hospital as an Activity Therapist. She enjoyed her job, her co-workers and the patients with whom she made a difference. Her greatest joy was in her loving relationships and time spent with her family and good friends, Emma Lou Brent of Rolla and Marlo Wilson of Foley, Alabama.
A Celebration of Life for family and friends will be held at a later date and at a memorial service with Hospice in November. Memorial Contributions are suggested to CASA of South Central Missouri, 400 N. Main, Suite 202, Rolla, MO 65401
