BONNE TERRE -- Margaret Ann Pinkston, 77, of Bonne Terre, passed away August 6, 2019, at her residence surrounded by family. Margaret was born August 1, 1942, to the late Howard and Juanita (Vales) Reynolds.

Margaret is survived by her husband, Leon Pinkston; her children, Sandra Lynn Steffan (Rick), and Linda Kay Teasley; grandchildren, Rebecca Lynn Steffan, Deborah Ann Steffan, Stephanie Kay Clifton, and Jonathan Lee Steffan; great grandchildren, Chloe Grace Tate and Logen Carter Swaringim; sister, Barbara Jean Bennett; brother, Michael David Reynolds: and many friends and church family. She enjoyed working puzzles and her dog, Bear.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Gospel Light Free Will Baptist Church, 7422 Stormy Lane in Bonne Terre from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Funeral service will follow at 12 p.m. with Pastor Larry Allison officiating. Interment will follow at Three Rivers Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Gospel Light Free Will Baptist Church. Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

