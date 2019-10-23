{{featured_button_text}}
cozean.jpg

FARMINGTON -- Margaret Blake, age 87, passed away on October 17 in Enterprise, Alabama. Graveside service to be held on Friday, October 25 at 2 p.m. at St. Paul African American Masonic Cemetery in Farmington. View the full obituary at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

