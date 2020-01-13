{{featured_button_text}}
BONNE TERRE -- Margaret Grace (McNabb) Barrett, of Farmington, passed away January 11, 2020, at the age of 92. She was the beloved wife of the late Gene W. Barrett. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Glenwood A. McNabb.

Margaret was the dear aunt of Kathryn (Edward) Reith of Ballwin, Missouri. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Shirley McNabb of Farmington. She was a dear great-aunt, cousin, friend and lover of all animals.

In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church Park Hills or an animal charity of one's choice.

A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Chapel Hill Mortuary – St. Francois Memorial Park, 6776 Vo-Tech Road in Bonne Terre, Missouri 63628. Entombment to follow at St. Francois Memorial Park. Family and friends can review and share stories, photos and condolences at www.stlfuneral.com and follow details of this event and others in the community at www.facebook.com/stlchapelhill.

Service information

Jan 15
Service
Wednesday, January 15, 2020
11:00AM
Chapel Hill Mortuary - Bonne Terre
St. Francois Memorial Park 6776 Vo-Tech Road
Bonne Terre, MO 63628
