PARK HILLS -- Margaret Henderson, 89, of Farmington, passed away June 24, 2019, at her residence. She was born January 13, 1930, in Sherlock, Missouri.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph A. Layton and Rachel E. (Ashby) Layton; son, Richard Henderson; husband, Clifford Henderson; five brothers and two sisters.

Margaret is survived by her daughter, Joan Henderson; step-daughter, Carol Jane and husband Rick Riehl; step-grandson, Michael Riehl and Debbie. Nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends also survive.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills with Rev. Bill Bond officiating. Burial at Woodlawn Cemetery. Memorials to Elvins Baptist Church.

