DESLOGE -- Margaret Wells, 78, of Desloge passed away on Saturday, July 21, 2018, at Southbrook Skilled Nursing Center. She was born August 27, 1939, in Elvins to the late C. R. and Pearl Dorothy (White) Jones.
Margaret attended the Gospel Light Free Will Baptist Church. She was an L.P.N. for more than 30 years working mostly in nursing homes. She enjoyed working with the elderly.
She was preceded in death by her parents, son, Phillip Wells; brothers, Bud and Ed Jones; sister, Jean Smith; two nieces; five nephews.
Margaret is survived by two sisters, Betty Hulsey and Helen Price; sister-in-law, Sue Jones; special friend, Bob Hart; and numerous nieces and nephews all survive.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 25, 2018, at 10 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. at C. Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge with Rev. Larry Allison officiating and Pastor Vernon Long assisting. Burial to follow at St. Francois Memorial Park. Memorials can be made to the Arthritis Foundation. View obituary and share condolences online at czboyer.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.