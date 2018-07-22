Subscribe for 17¢ / day

DESLOGE -- Margaret Wells, 78, of Desloge passed away on Saturday, July 21, 2018, at Southbrook Skilled Nursing Center. She was born August 27, 1939, in Elvins to the late C. R. and Pearl Dorothy (White) Jones.

Margaret attended the Gospel Light Free Will Baptist Church. She was an L.P.N. for more than 30 years working mostly in nursing homes. She enjoyed working with the elderly.

She was preceded in death by her parents, son, Phillip Wells; brothers, Bud and Ed Jones; sister, Jean Smith; two nieces; five nephews.

Margaret is survived by two sisters, Betty Hulsey and Helen Price; sister-in-law, Sue Jones; special friend, Bob Hart; and numerous nieces and nephews all survive.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 25, 2018, at 10 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. at C. Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge with Rev. Larry Allison officiating and Pastor Vernon Long assisting. Burial to follow at St. Francois Memorial Park. Memorials can be made to the Arthritis Foundation. View obituary and share condolences online at czboyer.com.

Celebrate
the life of: Margaret ‘Toots’ Ann (Jones) Wells
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments