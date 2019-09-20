DESLOGE -- Margie L. Cook of Desloge, Missouri, passed away on September 19th, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She was born on December 15th, 1927, in Crystal City, Missouri, to William Blunt and Barbara (Haney) Blunt. She was the second oldest of nine children and lived in Desloge her entire life.
Margie graduated as salutatorian from Desloge High School where she played on the softball team and was a cheerleader. Following high school, Margie worked at the Lead Belt Gas Company during the war. When Vernon Cook returned to Desloge following WWII, they were married and began a lifelong partnership of 62 years that ended when Vernon passed away in 2014. After the birth of her two sons, Kevin and Keith, Margie returned to college and graduated with a BS degree in elementary education from Washington University in St. Louis where she later obtained her Master’s degree. Margie found her dream career teaching 3rd grade for the North County School system for over 30 years. She had a passion for teaching and loved her students and those she worked with in the school system. She also loved St. Louis Cardinal Baseball and never missed watching or listening to a game.
Margie was an active member of First of Baptist Church of Desloge where she taught Sunday school and sang in the choir for over 70 years.
Margie was preceded in death by her parents, William and Barbara Blunt; two brothers, Howard and Amos; and one sister, Norma Ruth; as well as her husband, Vernon.
You have free articles remaining.
She is survived by two sisters, Mary Elizabeth Schrum and Patsy Clark, both of Desloge; as well as three brothers, Joe Blunt of Park Hills, David Blunt of Farmington, and Harold Blunt of St. Louis; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is also survived by her two sons, Kevin Cook and wife Jane (Grim) of Bonne Terre and their daughters, Melissa (Nathan) Bollinger and Sarah (Keith) McFarland both of Desloge, along with seven great-grandchildren, Jake Bollinger, Kylee Bollinger, Lexi Bollinger, Eli McFarland, Caleb McFarland, Claire McFarland, Chloe McFarland, and Keith Cook and wife Debra (Ames) of Scottsdale, Arizona, and their children, Justis (Jason) Charay of Laguna Niguel, California, Elysia (Jordan) Francis of Vicenza, Italy, and Christian Cook of San Diego, California, as well as six great-grandchildren, Johnathan Charay, Joshua Charay, James Charay, Xavier Francis, Simeon Francis, and JoElle Francis.
Margie lived life with passion and boundless energy. She loved God, her family, her students and the Cardinals and she passed from this life with no regrets – having lived life to the fullest and embracing every minute. She may be gone from this earth, but her impact will remain for generations to come.
Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Sunday, September 22, 2019, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. The visitation will resume at First Baptist Church of Desloge 9 a.m. Monday, September 23, 2019, until the time of service at 11 a.m., with Rev. Bradford Laubinger officiating. Interment will follow at St. Francois Memorial Park in Bonne Terre. Memorials can be made to First Baptist Church of Desloge.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.