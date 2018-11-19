Try 1 month for $3
Horton Wampler Funeral Home

PARK HILLS -- Marguerite R. Womack, 79, passed away November 19, 2018, at Presbyterian Manor in Farmington. Arrangements being made with Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills.

the life of: Marguerite R. Womack
