PARK HILLS – Marguerite R. Womack of Farmington passed away November 19, 2018, at Presbyterian Manor in Farmington being 80 years of age. She was born August 10, 1938, at St. Louis, Missouri.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lewis and Melba (Ketcherside) Penberthy; her first husband, Samuel Satterfield; her second husband, John Womack; son, Ted Satterfield; brother, Manny Penberthy; and sister, June Schmidt.

Marguerite is survived by her daughter, Laura (Satterfield) Elam and husband Steve; three grandchildren, Abigail Gant, Gabriella “Ella” Gant, and Sloane Elam; sisters, Sue Crawford and husband Larry, and Grace Banks and husband Ronnie. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1 p.m. Friday, November 23, 2018, at Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills with Rev. Mark Moss officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery. Arrangements by Horton-Wampler Funeral Home.

