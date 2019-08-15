{{featured_button_text}}

DESLOGE -- Marian Jean Murray, 90, of Desloge passed away August 15, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born on July 31, 1929, to the late Frederick and O’Dessa (Kindle) Allen.

She was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband, Virgil Murray; brother, Harland Allen and sister, Charlotte (Allen) Lunsford.

Marian is survived by her children, Paula Tiefenauer (Steve), Rae Dean Jarrells, Rhonda Hubbard (Roland) and Allen Murray; grandchildren, Brian, Christy, Kiley, Haley, Brett, Cody, and Layne; great-grandchildren, Brett, Garrett, Logan, Layton, Torie, and Dylan; special niece Sheila Beard (Steve),and family; special friend and sister-in-law, Arlene Murray.

Marian was a devoted Mom and homemaker who loved her children. Every Sunday for the last thirty years, all family members gathered at her house at 4 p.m. for food and visiting.

Visitation will be held at C. Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Saturday, August 17, 2019, from 1:30 p.m. until 3 p.m. Services will be at 3 p.m. at C. Z. Boyer & Son Chapel with Pastor Rocky Good officiating. Burial to follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Park Hills. Memorials may be directed to Serenity Hospice. View tribute and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

