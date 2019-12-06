{{featured_button_text}}

DESLOGE -- Marianne Smith, 89, of Farmington, passed away peacefully December 5, 2019, at Barathaven Alzheimer’s Special Care Center in St. Charles. She was the daughter of Minnie Weitzel, born February 2, 1930, in Desloge. Marianne began an Art and Engineering Scholarship that can still be obtained at Mineral Area College in Park Hills. She was a 50 plus year member of the Presbyterian Church in Farmington and taught Sunday school class during some of that time. Marianne was also a member of The Women’s Association and held many offices, past President of the Twenty-Five Gardner. She enjoyed making quilts, water coloring, crafts, gardening and growing day lilies.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl L. Smith; mother, Minnie Weitzel; grandson, Matthew Smith; grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

Marianne is survived by two children, Carl Smith and wife Debbie and Cindy Smith; grandsons, Brad, Desiree and Brian Bornhop; granddaughter, Tara Elizabeth Bornhop; great-grandchildren, Burke, Brody, Huston, Bailee and Brinley Smith.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Sunday, December 8, 2019, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. The visitation will resume in the C.Z. Boyer and Son Chapel in Desloge, Monday, December 9, 2019, at 12:30 p.m. until the time of service at 1:30 p.m. Interment will follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Park Hills. Memorials may be directed to the Presbyterian Manor Building Fund. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Marianne Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments