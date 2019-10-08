{{featured_button_text}}
cozean.jpg

FARMINGTON -- Marie Farmer, of Farmington, passed away October 4 at the age of 91. Instate Thursday, October 10 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. View the full obit at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Get each day's obituaries in your inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments