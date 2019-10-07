{{featured_button_text}}

FARMINGTON – Marie Farmer of Farmington passed away October 4, 2019, at her residence at the age of 91. She was born December 30, 1927, in Bunker, Missouri, to the late Benjamin Ralph and Ruth Mae (Barks) Nash. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charley Ray Farmer, her siblings, Beulah Nash, Bill Nash, Oma Nash Wigger and Louis Nash, and her brother in law, Paul Cross.

Marie was a member of First Freewill Baptist Church of Farmington. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Marie is survived by her siblings, Betty (and husband Lindell) Rehkop of St Louis and Louise Cross of St Louis, along with many nieces, nephews and friends.

Friends may call on Thursday, October 10 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. Interment to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Leadington. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

