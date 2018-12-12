Try 1 month for 99¢
Horton Wampler Funeral Home

PARK HILLS -- Marilyn Ann 'Weiss' Ladd, 64, of Park Hills passed away December 7, 2018, at her residence. She was born July 24, 1954, in Ste. Genevieve, Missouri.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Leslie A. Stricklin and Bertha 'Weiss' Stricklin’ and by Husband, Roy Ladd.

Marilyn is survived by her daughter, Christal Prunty, grandchildren, Maerisa Dawn Easter,

Matthew Doughlas, and Angel Marie Prunty, and Aunt, Donna Holland. Other relatives and friends also survive.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

A memorial visitation will be held 6-8 p.m., with a memorial service at 7 p.m., Friday December 14, 2018, at Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills officiated by Rev. Joshua Burgard.

Celebrate
the life of: Marilyn Ann ‘Weiss’ Ladd
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments